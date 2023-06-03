CEDI NIT-T signs MoU with TREAT

June 03, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - TIRUCHI

Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation (CEDI) of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the not-for-profit organisation Tiruchirappalli Engineering and Technology Cluster (TREAT) to boost innovation and collaboration among start-ups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

TREAT is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry and equity participation from Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

According to an official statement, the MoU was signed by M. Umapathy, director of CEDI NIT-T and K. G. Muralidharan, managing director of TREAT. G. Krishnan, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC) participated in the meeting with senior officials.

As per the arrangement, effective for three years from the date of signing, TREAT will provide start-ups incubated in CEDI NIT-T with access to shared facilities, research and development infrastructure. It will also offer mentoring, advisory support, and market opportunities for start-ups.