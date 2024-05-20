CB-CID begins investigation into discriminatory practices in Pudukottai

The CB-CID on Monday began an investigation into alleged discriminatory practices against Dalits in various parts of Pudukottai. This comes in the wake of a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to look into such alleged practices prevailing in some parts of the district, including Sangamviduthi village, where cow dung was suspected to have been mixed with water in an overhead tank recently.

CB-CID Superintendent of Police M. Thillai Natarajan visited the district and convened a meeting with officials to discuss how to go about the investigation. “A case was registered by us on Sunday, based on court directions, under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. We have formed four teams comprising 25 CB-CID officers to investigate various allegations of caste discrimination, including the Sangamviduthi village case,” he told The Hindu.

Tiruchi CB-CID Deputy Superintendent of Police (In-charge) Sathish Kumar will be the investigating officer for the case, Mr. Natarajan said.

S. Shanmugam, of Karambakudi taluk, had approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, alleging caste-based discrimination against Dalits, citing the Sangamviduthi case. He had also alleged that discriminatory practices were being followed in 18 tea shops in Karambakudi and Gandharvakottai taluks. Dalits were barred from using Vairandi Kanmoi, a common water tank at Kuthangudi village of Melapatti panchayat in Aranthangi taluk, and marriage halls in the district, he had alleged.

As per the court’s direction, the CB-CID would look into all the allegations, a senior officer said.