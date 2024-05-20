GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CB-CID begins investigation into discriminatory practices in Pudukottai

Published - May 20, 2024 08:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
CBCID officials visiting Sangamviduthi village in Gandharvakottai taluk in Pudukottai on Monday.

CBCID officials visiting Sangamviduthi village in Gandharvakottai taluk in Pudukottai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The CB-CID on Monday began an investigation into alleged discriminatory practices against Dalits in various parts of Pudukottai. This comes in the wake of a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to look into such alleged practices prevailing in some parts of the district, including Sangamviduthi village, where cow dung was suspected to have been mixed with water in an overhead tank recently.

CB-CID Superintendent of Police M. Thillai Natarajan visited the district and convened a meeting with officials to discuss how to go about the investigation. “A case was registered by us on Sunday, based on court directions, under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. We have formed four teams comprising 25 CB-CID officers to investigate various allegations of caste discrimination, including the Sangamviduthi village case,” he told The Hindu.

Tiruchi CB-CID Deputy Superintendent of Police (In-charge) Sathish Kumar will be the investigating officer for the case, Mr. Natarajan said.

S. Shanmugam, of Karambakudi taluk, had approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, alleging caste-based discrimination against Dalits, citing the Sangamviduthi case. He had also alleged that discriminatory practices were being followed in 18 tea shops in Karambakudi and Gandharvakottai taluks. Dalits were barred from using Vairandi Kanmoi, a common water tank at Kuthangudi village of Melapatti panchayat in Aranthangi taluk, and marriage halls in the district, he had alleged.

As per the court’s direction, the CB-CID would look into all the allegations, a senior officer said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.