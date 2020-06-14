Cauvery water crosses Mayanur Barrage

Cauvery water, released from Mettur dam for irrigation in delta districts, reached Mayanur barrage in Karur district on Sunday.

The Mettur dam was opened in time on June 12 after a gap of eight years for farmers to take up paddy cultivation in “kuruvai” season in delta districts. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami opened the shutters and the Public Works Department (PWD) released 10,000 cusecs into the Cauvery river.

After flowing along its course in Salem, Erode and Karur districts, the water reached Mayanur barrage at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

As per the measurement taken by the PWD authorities, 5,050 cusecs was realised at the Mayanur barrage at 3 p.m.

The realisation was expected to go up gradually.

According to sources in PWD, the water will reach upper anicut at Mukkombu on Monday morning. Entire inflow will be discharged into the Cauvery river from Mukkombu. It may flow past the Cauvery bridge in the city around 3 p.m. on Monday.

A senior official of the PWD told The Hindu that the water would reach the Grand Anicut on Monday night.

The entire inflow would be stored for a few hours. Arrangements were in place to open the shutters of Grand Anicut at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The regulator at Mukkombu across the Cauvery has been checked and fine-tuned for opening the shutters.

The water release into the Cauvery river would in no way affect the construction work of a new regulator at Mukkombu across the Kollidam river, official sources said.