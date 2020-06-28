‘Cauvery-Gundar river link project proceeding swiftly’

PUDUKOTTAI

The Cauvery-Gundar river link project in Pudukottai district was being carried out swiftly with funds sanctioned for executing the first phase, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said here on Sunday.

The implementation would enable reach of water to around 760 ‘kanmois’ and help in irrigating 17,066.38 hectares, Mr. Vijayabaskar said while reviewing the progress of the project at the Collectorate here.

Stating that the project was to be executed at a total cost of ₹ 7,677 crore, Mr. Vijayabaskar said the State government had allocated ₹ 700 crore for implementation of the first phase. He said that instructions had been given to the officials to speed up the first phase, and added that the project, once implemented fully, would turn Pudukottai into a fertile district.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Aranthangi MLA E.A. Rathinasabapathy, District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan, Special District Revenue Officer (land acquisition) Ramya Devi and other officials participated in the meeting.

The Minister inaugurated the new office of the Special District Revenue Officer (land acquisition) for the Cauvery-Gundar river link project in Pudukottai Town.