GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cash seized by fying squads returned

March 28, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Flying Squads (EFS) deployed in the Thanjavur Constituency limits have seized cash totalling ₹3.02 lakh from three heavy vehicles on Wednesday and the amount was subsequently handed back to the owners after scrutiny by the Election Expenditure Appellate Committee on the same day.

According to sources, the squads impounded ₹1,52,407, ₹77,800 and ₹71,820 from three different heavy vehicles during the vehicle checking exercise conducted by them in the Thanjavur Assembly segment on Wednesday.

The seized amount was deposited at the Treasury from where the ‘owners’ of the money took them back after establishing that the money transported in those vehicles were not meant for electioneering purpose.

The ₹3.02 lakh cash seizure during vehicle checks on Wednesday was the third incident of cash seizures effected by the Election Flying Squads in Thanjavur Constituency area. Earlier, ₹4.32 lakh was seized during vehicle checking exercises by the EFS teams in Thanjavur Assembly Segment on March 22 and again a sum of ₹6.16 lakh on March 26.

The money seized during all three occasions was handed back to the owners on the same dates following the Election Expenditure Appellate Committee convinced with the documentary proofs produced before it by the ‘owners’ to establish that the transportation of money was not meant for any ‘illegal purposes’, sources added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.