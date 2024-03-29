GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case filed against AIADMK urban district secretary for violating election code

March 29, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police has filed a case against the urban district secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) J. Srinivasan for violation of election code of conduct.

An election flying squad while inspecting a private hall where an AIADMK party meeting was held, found party flags tied on both sides of the road. More than 20 cars were parked on one side of the road disturbing the general public. Based on the flying squad’s compliant a case was filed by the Gandhi Market Police Station.

