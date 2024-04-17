GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case booked against NTK Tiruchi candidate Rajesh and Sattai Durai Murugan

April 17, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Vellanur police have filed a case against Naam Tamiliar Katchi cadre, including D. Rajesh, the party candidate for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency, and Sattai Durai Murugan, for campaigning at Vengaivayal village on Tuesday without permission.

On Tuesday, an NTK group visited Vengaivayal village to campaign and did not heed the warnings from police officers present at the village. The villagers had recently announced an election boycott as the culprits behind the incident of mixing human faeces in the water supply tank were yet to be found more than a year after the incident.

Mr. Sattai Durai Murugan had urged the villagers to give up the decision to boycott the election and instead vote for NTK to bring the real culprits to justice.

Following a complaint from VAO Ajithkumar of Thodaiyur. Vellanur police filed a case under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town Nuisances Act and the Representation of the People Act. The NTK members did not get permission from the election officer to enter the village and campaign there, police said.

The NTK members were the only party cadre from among the contestants for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency tto visit Vengaivayal village for campaigning.

