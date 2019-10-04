Case against man for pronouncing triple talaq

TIRUCHI

The Pudukottai All Women Police have registered a case against a man after he allegedly assaulted his wife and pronounced triple talaq to separate from her. The triple talaq, a practice in Islamic law, stands abolished in India through a legislation passed by the Narendra Modi government.

Though the incident is said to have occurred in February, the matter was reported to the police on Thursday by the affected 25-year-old woman. Along with M. Sheikh Abdullah, the police have also named his father A. Mohamed Meeran, mother Mahaboob Beevi and another woman by name Mithila Begam as accused. The man and his parents are residing at Pudukottai Town.

Police sources said Sheikh Abdullah who is employed abroad was married three years ago and has a two-year-old female child. He is alleged to have had an extra-marital affair which was questioned by his wife leading to problems between the couple. The sources said Sheikh Abdullah’s wife had been staying with her mother for the past six months following differences with her husband.

The issue was brought to the notice of the local jamath but eluded resolution and Sheikh Abdullah on his own allegedly pronounced talaq thrice on his wife when she came out along with her parents, said the police.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, the Pudukottai All Women Police registered a case against Sheikh Abdullah and three others under section 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and under sections including 498 (A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation). The accused have not been arrested, said the police.