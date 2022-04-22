Case against DMK councillor for damaging portrait of PM Modi

May be added to the earlier copy on arrest of BJP cadre

The Sessions Court police here on Thursday, April 21, 2022, booked a case against DMK corporation councillor Ramadass representing ward 55 and two others for allegedly damaging a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when an attempt was made by Bharatiya Janata Party members to hang it in a ration shop at Ponnagar here and for reportedly assaulting BJP cantonment zonal president Paramasivam on Wednesday.

The case was registered on a complaint preferred by Paramasivam under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation), said police sources.

The BJP members resorted to a protest earlier in the day in front of the Collectorate demanding that a case be booked against Ramadass leading to their arrest. The arrested BJP members were later released in the evening.