Carry transit form while transporting paddy: SP

The Superintendent of Police, Civil Supplies CID, Central and South Zone, M. Baskaran has called upon transporters of paddy to ensure that the consignment was moved along with the ‘transit form’ introduced by the State government recently failing which the consignment along with the vehicle would be seized.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, the Civil Supplies CID SP said that the State government has made the “transit” form mandatory for transportation of paddy with an aim to check measuring of paddy at the direct purchase centres in Delta districts by traders who used to bring consignment from other districts.

Recently, three tonnes of paddy brought from Gandharvakottai to Thanjavur was seized as the transporters failed to produce the “transit” form containing the details of the seller and the buyer, he added.