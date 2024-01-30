GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carnatic musicians render pancharatna kritis at 177th Thyagaraja Swamigal Aradhana celebrations in Thanjavur district

Every year, the Carnatic music fraternity pays homage to the saint composer by singing the five prominent kritis composed by him at the Athishtanam in Thiruvaiyaru

January 30, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Musicians rendering the pancharatna kritis in Thiruvaiyaru on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, during the 177th Thyagaraja Swamigal Aradhana celebrations

Musicians rendering the pancharatna kritis in Thiruvaiyaru on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, during the 177th Thyagaraja Swamigal Aradhana celebrations | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

The 177th Thyagaraja Swamigal Aradhana celebrations culminated with the rendering of the saint composer’s pancharatna kritis by Carnatic musicians at Sri Thyagaraja Swamigal Athishtanam in Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur district on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Thyagaraja attained samadhi on a bahula panchami day, and on that day every year, the Carnatic music fraternity pays homage to the composer by singing the five prominent kritis composed by him at the Athishtanam in Thiruvaiyaru.

On Tuesday, the day’s celebrations commenced with unjavirthi early in the morning, followed by a special anointment at the Athishtanam with the rendering of Thyagaraja kritis by the nadaswaram exponents on their instruments. Subsequently, flautists paid their respects to the composer followed by the rendering of pancharatna kritis by vocalists accompanied by the violin, ganjira, veena and other instruments.

The Aradhana celebrations will end with the Sri Anjaneya festival on the night of January 30.

Thanjavur Collector, Deepak Jacob and others attended the Aradhana celebrations.

Meanwhile, a similar celebration was held at a private residence on Varagappaiyer Lane in Thanjavur town where idols of Sri Ramar, Seetha, Lakshmana and Anjaney, believed to have been worshipped by Sri Thyagabrahmam, were placed.

The Aradhana celebrations on Varagappaiyer Lane commenced on January 27, with the ashtapathi dolostavam of Sri Rama, followed by Seethakalyanam on January 28, laksharchana on January 29, and the main event of rendering of pancharatna kritis on January 30. The celebrations will culminate on January 31 with the Sri Anjaneya festival.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / music

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.