Carnatic musicians render pancharatna kritis at 177th Thyagaraja Swamigal Aradhana celebrations in Thanjavur district

January 30, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The 177th Thyagaraja Swamigal Aradhana celebrations culminated with the rendering of the saint composer’s pancharatna kritis by Carnatic musicians at Sri Thyagaraja Swamigal Athishtanam in Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur district on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Thyagaraja attained samadhi on a bahula panchami day, and on that day every year, the Carnatic music fraternity pays homage to the composer by singing the five prominent kritis composed by him at the Athishtanam in Thiruvaiyaru.

On Tuesday, the day’s celebrations commenced with unjavirthi early in the morning, followed by a special anointment at the Athishtanam with the rendering of Thyagaraja kritis by the nadaswaram exponents on their instruments. Subsequently, flautists paid their respects to the composer followed by the rendering of pancharatna kritis by vocalists accompanied by the violin, ganjira, veena and other instruments.

The Aradhana celebrations will end with the Sri Anjaneya festival on the night of January 30.

Thanjavur Collector, Deepak Jacob and others attended the Aradhana celebrations.

Meanwhile, a similar celebration was held at a private residence on Varagappaiyer Lane in Thanjavur town where idols of Sri Ramar, Seetha, Lakshmana and Anjaney, believed to have been worshipped by Sri Thyagabrahmam, were placed.

The Aradhana celebrations on Varagappaiyer Lane commenced on January 27, with the ashtapathi dolostavam of Sri Rama, followed by Seethakalyanam on January 28, laksharchana on January 29, and the main event of rendering of pancharatna kritis on January 30. The celebrations will culminate on January 31 with the Sri Anjaneya festival.