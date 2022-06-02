Car driver found murdered in Manapparai
A 31-year-old car driver was found murdered in his house at Govindarajapuram in Manapparai on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as G. Lakshminarayanan.
Police sources said he had cut injuries in the neck. Manapparai Police have registered a case of murder and they are investigating the motive behind the crime and the accused involved in the offence, said police sources.
