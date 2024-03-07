GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Car-borne gang hacks man to death in Nagapattinam district

March 07, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was murdered by a car-borne armed gang on the Vedaranyam-Nagapattinam Road at Thethakudi Vadakku in Nagapattinam district on Thursday. The victim was identified as S. Sivarajan of Therkku Kaadu. 

The police said Sivarajan was riding a two-wheeler in the morning when the the car in which the assailants were travelling hit the two-wheeler. After Sivarajan fell from the vehicle, the gang hacked him to death. The Vedaranyam police are investigating the case. One person has been detained in connection with the murder.

The police suspect the murder to be a case of revenge as Sivarajan was named as one of the accused in a murder case in Vedaranyam police station limits in 2021. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.