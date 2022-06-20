Campus Connect

Project Day 2022

Project Day 2022 celebrations organised by SRM Group of Institutions, showcasing over 180 projects, on its Tiruchi campus attracted footfall of more than 3,000 students from the district and surroundings. The projects were put up by SRM Medical College, SRM TRP Engineering College, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRM Allied Health Science, SRM Nursing College, SRM Arts and Science College, and SRM College of Hotel Management. N. Kalaiselvi, Director CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi, inaugurated the event, and delivered a talk emphasising on self-reliance in the field of science and technology. S. Sivakumar, Chairman, SRM Tiruchi and Ramapuram Campus, presided over.

IPR awareness

The Intellectual Property Rights Cell of Jamal Mohamed College, in Association with NIPAM - KAPILA (National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission - Kalam Programme for IP Literacy and Awareness, AICTE, organized a special lecture programme, inviting R. Venkatesan, Senior Examiner of TM and G.I. Trade Marks Registry, Intellectual Property Office, Chennai, for interaction with students. Mr. Venkatesan dwelt on what constitutes innovative ideas and on the patent filing process. Around 660 faculty members, students and research scholars took part.

MoU signed

Annai Vailankanni Arts and Science College, Thanjavur, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gnanam School of Business (GSB), Thanjavur, for empowering college students with strong conceptual foundation and inculcating the professional skills and character to emerge as future leaders. The MoU of five-year validity envisages enhancement of the expertise of GSB in the areas of research, development and consultancy.

TNAU recognition

Final-year B.Sc. Agriculture students from Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute (ADAC & RI), Tiruchi, bagged the first prize at the workshop on 'Digitalization of Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme' organised by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore. The students excelled in the competition under the theme ‘Adoption of TNAU technologies’, and received the first prize constituting ₹10,000 and certificates from the Vice Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi. The workshop was in context of the RAWE programme, under which students of IV B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture are trained as a part of their internships in different villages across the state, to make them confident in the pursuit of their career. The winning team of ADAC & RI were placed at Veppanthattai block, Perambalur, College Dean C. Vanniarajan said.

Kings Project Expo '22

A total of 57 projects were showcased at Kings Project Expo'22 hosted by Kings College of Engineering at Punakulam. Best project from different streams were shortlised and awarded cash prizes and certificates. D. Kumar, Professor, Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, delivered the keynote address and inaugurated the expo. Principal Vijaya Selvi presided over.