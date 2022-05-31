Campus connect

Pending items included

S.R. Ranganathan Endowment Lecture

The first S.R.Ranganathan Endowment Lecture at National College, Tiruchi, was delivered by M.Krishnan, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur. on the topic: ‘Digital Library – Boon for Higher Education.’ Prof. Krishnan described the library as the life blood of a higher education institution. “We need to provide a world-changing environment to our students and the idea of lifelong learning has to be fostered among them," he said, adding that Dr.S.R.Ranganathan who is regarded as the Father of Library Science, played a crucial role in shaping simple and lasting ideas such as library as a growing organism Today, the digital technologies have completely transformed library use by learners. E-learning is in place in many higher educational institutions. Blended learning has become the order of the day. Students need encouragement to take up innovative web-based e-courses, he said. Principal R. Sundararaman also addressed the gathering.

B-Fest 2022

M.A.M. B-School organised B-Fest 2022, an inter-college management-cultural meet for UG students with events such as Mime, Ad-zap, Group Dancing, Group Singing, WhatsApp War and IPL Auction. M. Hemalatha, Director of the B-School, said 873 participants from 32 colleges took part and showcased their potential and talents. Fathima Bathool Maluk, secretary and CEO, MASTeR Group of Institutions, the chief guest, spoke on the need for students to identify their Unique Selling Proposition, importance of time management, and constant learning for a flourishing career. The MAMBS Newsletter was released during the course of the competition. M.A.M.B-Fest-2022 Champion trophy was bagged by Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Tiruchi.

Enhancing technical aptitude

The Skill Development and Placement Cell of Thanthai Hans Roever College, Perambalur, organised a workshop titled 'Technical Aptitude Skills' for final year students of Computer Science and Information Technology, BCA and Commerce departments A. Mahendiran, Vice Principal and Head, Department of Computer Applications, who handled one of the sessions emphasised on the importance of enhancing technical skills. The workshop attracted 304 students. The programme was inaugurated by the Founder-Chairman of Roever Group of Institutions, K. Varadharaajen. Principal M. Jayanthi presided over.

Graduation Day

MIET Arts and Science College, at its 23 rd Graduation Day, handed over degrees to 1,242 students. Conferring the degrees on the graduands, M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, explained the importance of self-discipline and social concern. Principal J. Anthoni Raj presented the annual report. Chairman of MIET Institutions A. Mohamed Yunus presided over.

International Day of Yoga

Bharathidasan University, under the aegis of its Centre for Spirituality and Yogic Science, conducted International Day of Yoga, by initiating a month-long programme.

Titled 'Yoga for All', the programme launched by Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam had 120 participants including teaching and non-teaching stff, research scholars and students.

The initial days of the programme witnessed training sessions on breathing exercises, 'surya namashkar', atmasuddhi/loosening exercise, and 'pranayama'.

The programme encompasses week-end sessions on meditation, yoga therapy for common ailment, naturopathy, healthy food and yoga to kindle brain power, Registrar L. Ganesan said.

Graduation Day

J. Kumar, vice chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, handed over degrees to 630 Under Graduates, 120 Post Graduates and 50 M.Phil. Scholars of 2020 batch during the Graduation Day ceremony of Urumu Dhanalakshmi College. Sixteen PG students and four UG students who had secured university-level ranks were also honoured.

In his address, Prof. Kumar said courage and willpower of youth had potential to transform the society.

College Principal E.R. Ravichandran presented the annual report. College president Padma Ramakrishnan also took part.

NSS activities

Students of College of Fisheries Enginering, Nagapattinam, undertook enumeration of households under the Central Government's Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, as part of its NSS outreach activities.

The students numbering 65 also undertook cleaning of the premises of schools in rural localities.

College Principal N. Manimekalai initiated the activities covering Muttam, Panankudi, Vadakudi, Manjakollai, and Akkaraipettai areas.

International conference

St. Joseph's College of Engineering and Technology, Thanjavur, hosted an international conference, tapping utility of online platform.

The speakers inlcluded V. Ramachandran, Director, DFT Groujp of Institutions; Chitra Venugopal, Assistant Professor, Renewable Energy Engineering, Oregon Institute of Technology, USA, and S. Robinson, Dean,-ICT, Mount Zion College of Engineering and Technology.

College administrator Rev. Sr. J. Arockia Johnci Rani, and Principal D. Shanmugasundaram also addressed the participants.