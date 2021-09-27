Campus Connect

Workshop on PFMS

A State-level workshop on Public Financial Management System (PFMS) with special reference to Treasury Single Account (TSA) was organised by A. D. M. College for Women, Nagapattinam. At the inaugural of the two-day event, Francis, Senior Accounts Officer (Training and Capacity Building), Ministry of Finance, explained the inevitability of PFMS for every institution for better monitoring review and decision-support system. Principal R. Anbuselvi was present.

Job opportunities in Armed Services

An awareness-cum-guidance programme on employment opportunities in Armed Services was conducted at Pattukottai Polytechnic College last week. Ex-servicemen Welfare Officer Ilangovan gave an overview on benefits and opportunities that would open up after completion of service in Armed Forces. He called upon students to utilise the training and guidance from the District Employment Guidance Cell and get themselves employed in the service to the nation. Assistant Director of District Employment Office Ramesh Kumar and his subordinates gave an outline on various training programmes conducted by the Employment Office.

Freedom run

A three-km run, planting of saplings and donation of chairs to Government Middle School, Thirumalaisamudhram marked ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and NSS Day celebrations organised by the SASTRA, a Deemed to be University, last week. The Freedom Run was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra of Thanjavur, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and the NSS Unit of SASTRA as part of the 75th year of Independence celebrations.And 75 saplings were planted on the SASTRA University premises at Thirumalaisamudhram and Kumbakonam. Besides, 100 chairs were donated to the Government Middle School at Thirumalaisamudhram.

Tiruchi Campus Run

SRM Medical College Hospital and SRM Group of Institutions organised ‘Tiruchi Campus Run ' 21,’ an annual event, aligned to ‘Plog Run’ initiative of the union government aimed at Fit India. Nearly 700 students and staff took part in the event that had the participation of Soundararaja, film actor and social activist.

Graduation Day

Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University M. Selvam conferred degrees on 247 candidates - 187 undergraduates (B.Ed.,) and 60 postgraduates (M.Ed.,), at the 12th Graduation Day ceremony of J. J. College of Education recently. In his address, he advised students to be innovative in order to achieve excellence, and to develop leadership qualities with self-confidence. S. Ramamoorthy, Chairman, Sowdambikaa and J.J. Group of Institutions, presided over.

College Day

Jamal Mohamed College celebrated College Day on Monday by honouring meritorious students with gold and silver medals. In his address, C. Jothi Venkateswaran, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Dharmapuri region, exhorted students to develop lateral thinking to succeed in these challenging times. Students could transform into smart entrepreneurs by using social media in the right way, he said. Four faculty members were also honoured with Research Excellence Awards on the occasion.

Webinar

Department of Microbiology of Shrimati Indira Gandhi College organised a webinar on ‘Women in leadership series: personalise your professional development plan’ recently.Sindhuja T Govindarajan, Post-Doctoral Researcher, University of Pennsylvania, USA, was the resource person. Building valuable skills and having optimistic people around was one way of achieving goals in the academic journey and in life, she said. K. Meena, college secretary, presided over.

Orphanage visit

Students of Saranathan College of Engineering celebrated NSS Day by visiting Kangaroo Orphanage, an old-age home. The students interacted with the inmates and the 42 volunteers donated groceries, rice and vegetables worth ₹7,000. C. R. Raja, Executive Director, Kangaroo Orphanage, explained the challenges in running a service organisation.

NSS Day

Students of Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute took part in a debate, awareness mime, and planting saplings to celebrate NSS Day.

Dean P. Masilamani explained the role of NSS volunteers in social development at grass-roots level. The volunteers performed a mime on COVID-19 awareness.

Investiture ceremony

Activities of Students’ Union and affiliated associations of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College were initiated on Monday at an online Investiture ceremony. Nearly 3,200 students participated in it. R. Karvembu, Professor, Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, released a compendium of research articles titled SRC - Quest, a peer-reviewed journal, and urged students to acquire problem-solving and decision-making skills. Principal M. Vasuki inducted the new office-bearers of the students’ union and affiliated associations.

At another event, the college recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Marian College, Kuttikanam, Kerala, for curriculum development, exchange programmes, sharing of resources and joint extension activities. Prof. Vasuki and Principal of Marian College Rev. Fr. Roy Abraham exchanged the MoU documents.

On econometrics

The PG and Research Department of Economics of Holy Cross College conducted an online Faculty Development Programme on Econometrics for faculty members and research scholars. A. Duraisamy, Professor and Dean, College of Science and Humanities, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, and S. Pushparaj, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Econometrics, Madurai Kamaraj University, were the resource persons for the FDP spanning five days, focussing on the methodology of undertaking econometric research, and the use of econometric tools and forecasting techniques for analysing large volumes of macro-economic data.