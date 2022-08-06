Call to take up palm seed planting drive

The Nasuvini Riverbed Farmers Welfare Association has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to include palm seed plantation as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in order to improve palm tree population in the State.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, association president V. Veerasenan has pointed out that the State’s official tree, Palmyrah, grows naturally alongside water bodies and in public places. However, of late, their numbers have come down drastically due to unchecked and indiscriminate felling .

Stating that the trees play a useful role in prevention of soil erosion and preservation of groundwater table, Veerasenan has called upon the State government to include palm seed plantation as an activity in MNREGS and ensure that at least 500 palm seeds are planted per village during the monsoon in order to increase its population in the State.