Bus driver, one passenger killed after private bus collides with lorry in Tiruchi

The accident took place on the Chennai - Tiruchi National Highway; 14 other persons were treated for minor injuries, police said

April 02, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The private bus rammed into a brick-laden lorry in Tiruchi, early on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

The private bus rammed into a brick-laden lorry in Tiruchi, early on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were killed when an omni bus, headed to Cumbum from Chennai, collided with a lorry in Tiruchi early on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The bus rammed the brick-laden lorry from behind near Sanjeevi Nagar, on the Chennai - Tiruchi National Highway.

The bus driver M. Chandran, 38, from Theni and a passenger R. Palaniyammal, 68,from Dindigul district died on the spot. Police said 14 other persons sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGHMGH) in Tiruchi.

The Tiruchi City Traffic police have filed a case and an investigation is underway.

