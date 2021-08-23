Tiruchirapalli

Bullock cart labourers seek separate sand quarry

A group of bullock cart labourers from different villages in Aranthangi union in the district petitioned the district administration on Monday to open a sand quarry exclusively for them to transport sand through bullock carts.

The labourers owing allegiance to AITUC came in 85 bullock carts from villages including Amarasimhendrapuram, Subramaniapuram and Kodivayal to Aranthangi town in the morning. They were led by Rajendran, CPI district vice president. About 15 of them met the Revenue Divisional Officer, Aranthangi, and submitted a petition containing the demand.

They appealed to the administration authorities to open a sand quarry for them along the Agniyaar or South Vellar in Aranthangi union. They were told by the officials that their demand would be brought to the notice of the district administration. The labourers later dispersed.


