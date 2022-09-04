Broken piece of figurine unearthed at Gangaikondacholapuram

The well carved piece is believed to be made of ivory

The broken piece of a figurine, believed to be made of ivory, which has been found during excavations at Gangaikondacholapuram.

A small broken piece of a figurine, believed to be made of ivory, has been unearthed by archaeologists at Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram, the city built by King Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044) after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains.

The object, measuring 1.8 cm in height and 1.5 cm in width, was found at a depth of just 55-60 centimetres. The well carved piece of a human figure in ornamental attire suggests that it could represent a royal figure. The broken portion is that of the hip and thigh of a human. The object would be subject to further examination by experts, sources in the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department told The Hindu.

Earlier this year, a broken piece of a bracelet made of gold and copper was found at the site within weeks of the start of phase-II of the excavation in February. It is widely believed that palaces of Chola kings had existed here about 1,000 years ago.

Gangaikondacholapuram had been the capital of the Cholas for about 250 years, from about 1025 CE. Rajendra Chola had built the Gangaikondacholeeswarar Temple and a huge lake to the west of the city, named Cholagangam.

Excavations by the Department in the 1980s had unearthed the brick structures of a medieval palace and the city. Excavations resumed at the site last year and more portions of the brick structures were unearthed. Substantial portions of the brick structures have been exposed at many of the 19 quadrants opened this year, too. This apart, pieces of Chinese ware have also been found.

The second phase of the excavation is set to conclude by the end of this month. The Department is likely to resume the excavation at the site next year after obtaining permission from the Central Advisory Board for Archaeology.

The excavations have triggered considerable interest, including among tourists visiting the Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram, listed as one of the three Great Living Chola Temples by UNESCO. Further excavation could lead to unearthing of more portions of the royal structures, and possibly antiques, the sources said.