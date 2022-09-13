‘Bring body of overseas employee’

Residents of Lakshmankudi and the family members of Muthukumaran (37) of Lakshmankudi took out a rally here on Tuesday urging the State government to initiate steps for bringing the body of Muthukumaran, who was allegedly murdered in Kuwait.

Muthukumaran, engaged in vegetable trade at his native place, got employment in Kuwait through a private manpower agent and flew to Kuwait on September 3. On landing in Kuwait, Muthukumaran’s family claimed that he was deployed for a different work.

Aggrieved by the change in employment, Muthukumaran raised the issue with the manpower agent who reassured him that he would be employed in the job assured to him. Muthukumaran who spoke to his family after landing in Kuwait on September 5 did not contact his family thereafter. Efforts to contact him by his family members proved futile.

Meanwhile, two days ago Muthukumaran’s family received information that he was shot dead. Subsequently, his family members confirmed the information by checking with their contacts in Kuwait.

Muthukumaran’s family members submitted a memorandum to Koothanallur Tahsildar.