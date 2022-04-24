Boy falls into vessel containing hot ‘rasam’, dies of burns

:

A five-year-old boy who fell into a big vessel containing hot ‘rasam’ a few days ago in a freak incident succumbed to burns subsequently. Police gave the name of the boy as K. Sudarshan of Pannankombu village in Manapparai taluk.

The boy’s father, V. Krishnan, took him to a betrothal function of his close relative at Kottaipaluvanji village near Valanadu on April 15. The boy was playing when he fell into a vessel containing hot ‘rasam’ and sustained severe burn injuries.

He was rushed to Manapparai Government Hospital and subsequently to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police sources said the boy died on Friday morning. Valanadu Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.