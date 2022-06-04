Boy drowns during fishing festival

A 20-year-old college student drowned in a pond during a fishing festival near Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district.

M. Thangavel, who took part in a fishing festival held at Kalkudi Periyakulam near Eluvanampatti, was trapped in the mud and drowned. His body was taken to Pudukottai Government Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered and an inquiry is under way, police sources said.