Boy drowns during fishing festival
A 20-year-old college student drowned in a pond during a fishing festival near Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district.
M. Thangavel, who took part in a fishing festival held at Kalkudi Periyakulam near Eluvanampatti, was trapped in the mud and drowned. His body was taken to Pudukottai Government Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered and an inquiry is under way, police sources said.
