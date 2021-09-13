Tiruchirapalli

Book on valuation

B. Kanaga Sabapathy, a city-based civil engineer and registered valuer, has brought out his 30th book on valuation.

Mr. Kanaga Sabapathy, a former national vice-president of the Institution of Valuers, handed over the first copy of the book, Fundamental Principles of Valuation (Practical Valuation Volume 30), to Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, on Monday.

He has dedicated the book to his alma mater, Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology). Mr. Kanaga Sabapathy has authored six more books on other subjects.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 5:10:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/book-on-valuation/article36431141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY