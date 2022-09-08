Body of aged woman taken on wheelchair to crematorium

: An immobile aged woman who died in the early hours on Thursday after reportedly suffering from acute skin ailment was put in a wheelchair by her son and taken to the cremation ground all alone.

The health condition of the woman P. Rajeswari aged around 74 years was said to have worsened after the skin disease spread all over the body. The woman and her husband Periyasamy were being taken care of by their son P. Muruganandham at Bharathiar Nagar in Manapparai.

After his mother passed away in the early hours, Muruganandham who did not get the support of his relatives placed the body draped with a cloth on the wheelchair and pushed it to the municipal crematorium at Sevulur located about 3.5 km away.

The LPG-powered crematorium is being maintained by the Lions Club Trust, Manapparai.

Acting on an alert from a shopkeeper, the trustee G.N.R. Sridharan rushed to the cremation ground and checked with Muruganandham who had brought the medical report of his mother along. Mr. Sridharan said he called up a private doctor who had treated Rajeswari a few months ago . Muruganandhan had reportedly told Sridharan said he decided to bring the body of his mother in a wheelchair all alone as he had no support from his family members as they feared that the disease might spread. The body was later cremated after getting a certificate from a doctor who had treated the aged woman, said Mr. Sridharan.