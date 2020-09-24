Bodies of COVID-19 victims exhumed

Acting on apprehension about theft of body organs raised by family members of COVID victims, authorities exhumed two bodies in Pattukottai on Thursday.
The body of Saleem (42), a jewellery shop owner of Nehru Nagar, was exhumed from the precincts of a mosque where he was buried, and the re-post mortem was conducted on the spot by a medical team in the presence of senior Revenue Department officials and family members.
Sharmila, wife of the victim, and her two children had urged the district administration seeking a re-post mortem as her husband’s name did not figure in the list of victims published by the government. The district administration issued an order for re-post mortem in response to her petition. The body was buried again after re-post mortem. The results of re-post mortem will be made known after they are submitted to the district administration, official sources said.
