Tiruchirapalli

Block development officer in Karur dies

The officer had been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials on Wednesday on graft charges

A Block Development Officer at K. Paramathi in Karur district, who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials on Wednesday on graft charges, reportedly died of a heart attack in the early hours on Thursday.

Jayanti Rani (50) had complained of chest pain when she was waiting to be produced before the residence of a judicial magistrate on Wednesday night. She was immediately taken to a hospital in Karur. However, she did not respond to treatment and died.

The DVAC had trapped the official when she allegedly received ₹30,000 from Ramesh of Pavithram for processing a layout approval application.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 3:38:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/block-development-officer-in-karur-dies/article31107737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY