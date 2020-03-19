Block development officer in Karur dies

A Block Development Officer at K. Paramathi in Karur district, who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials on Wednesday on graft charges, reportedly died of a heart attack in the early hours on Thursday.

Jayanti Rani (50) had complained of chest pain when she was waiting to be produced before the residence of a judicial magistrate on Wednesday night. She was immediately taken to a hospital in Karur. However, she did not respond to treatment and died.

The DVAC had trapped the official when she allegedly received ₹30,000 from Ramesh of Pavithram for processing a layout approval application.