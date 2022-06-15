BJP workers held

Seventy-two BJP workers were taken into custody here on Wednesday for holding a two-wheeler rally without permission.

In order to spread awareness among the people of the eight-year rule of the party at the Centre, the Karur unit of the BJP announced a two-wheeler rally. When they were about to kickstart the rally from a marriage hall at Vennaimalai, police prevented them saying that permission had not been granted for it.

They also placed barricades. However, the participants of the rally went ahead with their plan by driving through inner lanes to reach the roundabout near the bus stand. Police then detained 72 BJP workers including V.V. Senthilnathan, its district present. All of them were later released.