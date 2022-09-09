BJP functionary held for burning CPI leader’s photo

The Needamangalam police have arrested BJP Tiruvarur district unit vice president S. Satheesh on charges of burning a photograph of CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan at Needamangalam on Thursday. The CPI Needamangalam Union secretary Balasubramanian had filed a complaint in connection with the incident.

The complainant alleged that the incident happened in the presence of police who were on security duty at a meeting organised by the BJP to condemn some remarks made by Mr. Mutharasan about the birth of Lord Vinayaga.

Acting on the complaint the Needamangalam police arrested Mr Satheesh early on Friday and produced him before the jurisdictional magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days.

Another BJP party office-bearer was arrested by the Mannargudi Town police based on a complaint from Sadam Hussain of Koothanallur. The complainant alleged the BJP Mannargudi Town secretary, Senthil Rajkumar had uploaded a voice message on the social media belittling a religion.