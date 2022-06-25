Bid to lay siege to Minister’s office by BJP cadre

The police on Saturday foiled an attempt by the BJP cadre to lay siege to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s office here.

Accusing him of instigating the arrest of Surya Siva, the party’s OBC wing general secretary, the BJP cadre, led by Tiruchi (urban) district president Rajasekaran, began to assemble near Chathiram Bus Stand on Saturday morning. They raised slogans against the DMK government and Mr. Poyyamozhi. When they attempted to march toward Mr. Poyyamozhi’s office, the police prevented them and took 340 people, including 40 women, under preventive custody. They were all taken to a marriage hall in the city. All of them were released in the evening.

Since Mr. Surya Siva quit DMK and joined BJP and was exposing the DMK leaders and their corrupt practices, the ruling party could not stomach this. Mr. Poyyamozhi was behind the arrest of Surya Siva, Mr. Rajasekaran alleged and said it was attempt to stifle the voice of the BJP.