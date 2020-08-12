Bid to end life by family of seven

Tension prevailed on the Collectorate premises for a while on Wednesday as seven members of a family attempted to commit suicide.
According to Ganesan of Soolaivaaikkaal near Eral, he borrowed ₹3 lakh from one Joseph of the same area four years ago by pledging the document of his house. He claimed that he had repaid up to ₹7 lakh towards the principal and the interest. “However, Joseph is refusing to return the document and threatening me to give more money to settle the loan. Though I gave a complaint with the Eral police, no action has been taken,” Ganesan alleged.
Ganesan, his wife Velankanni, two of their children and three other family members attempted to immolate themselves in front of the Collectorate by pouring kerosene on them. However, the policemen deployed there thwarted the attempt. They were taken to the SIPCOT police station for inquiry.
Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath