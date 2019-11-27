BHELSIA offers space at TREAT Cluster to SIDCO for facility

BHEL Small Industries' Association (BHELSIA) has offered space at TREAT (Tiruchi Engineering and Technology) cluster to SIDCO to establish the proposed common facility centre as part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor project.
“There is sufficient space available on the premises of TREAT where the common facility could be established,” BHELSIA president Rajappa Rajkumar said.
Establishment of such facilities have been envisaged in the project at five nodes in the State: Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Hosur and Salem.
Last week, hairman and Managing Director of SIDCO Hans Raj Verma convened a meeting of stakeholders at Coimbatore for a discussion on implementing the project. The discussion provided insights into the way forward, R. Manikandan, member, TIDITSSIA, said.
