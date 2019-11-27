Tiruchirapalli

BHELSIA offers space at TREAT Cluster to SIDCO for facility

more-in

BHEL Small Industries' Association (BHELSIA) has offered space at TREAT (Tiruchi Engineering and Technology) cluster to SIDCO to establish the proposed common facility centre as part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor project.

“There is sufficient space available on the premises of TREAT where the common facility could be established,” BHELSIA president Rajappa Rajkumar said.

Establishment of such facilities have been envisaged in the project at five nodes in the State: Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Hosur and Salem.

Last week, hairman and Managing Director of SIDCO Hans Raj Verma convened a meeting of stakeholders at Coimbatore for a discussion on implementing the project. The discussion provided insights into the way forward, R. Manikandan, member, TIDITSSIA, said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 7:44:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/bhelsia-offers-space-at-treat-cluster-to-sidco-for-facility/article30093832.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY