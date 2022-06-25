BharatNet Phase II works begin in Nagapattinam district

Work on laying of fibre optic cables under phase-II of BharatNet project, which aims at digitally connecting grama panchayats, got under way in Nagapattinam district on Friday with Collector A. Arun Thamburaj participating in the ‘bhoomi puja’ at Ivanallur.

The project will connect the panchayats through optical fibre cable to provide high-speed bandwidth connectivity. It will provide 1 Gbps bandwidth connectivity to grama panchayats. Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation, a special purpose vehicle, will execute the project.

In Nagapattinam district, the project will cover six panchayat unions and 193 village panchayats. About 85% of the cables will be aerial along electricity poles of Tangedco and 15% will run underground, an official release said.