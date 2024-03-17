GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharathidasan University to hold entrance exam for the second time for Ph. D. on March 24

March 17, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharathidasan University (BDU) will hold entrance exam for the second time on March 24 for Ph. D. students, who were earlier affected due to glitches in the server.

M. Senthilavelan, Director - Research of the Bharathidasan University, in a circular said, the Ph.D. Online Entrance Examination of BDU was originally conducted on March 10. However, there were glitches and hence a re-examination will be held on March 24 from 11 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.”

“This opportunity of reappearing for the Ph.D. Online Entrance Examination afresh is provided to all the registered applicants. A Mock Test is also scheduled on March 23 between 11 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. All registered candidates must attend the Mock Test to be familiar with login and other technical aspects and to familiarise with the examination process. The login credentials and the link will be provided to the respective candidates by email soon.” he added.

