Better amenities coming thanks to Brihadeeswarar Temple consecration

Thanjavur stands to gain much from the consecration of Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple to be held on February 5.

The actual conduct of the ‘kumbabishegam’ does not account for major expenditure as the renovation work at the temple precincts, taken up as a part of the consecration ceremony, have been carried out by Archaeological Survey of India.

A few works such as gold-plating of ‘kalasams,’ replacement of holy flag staff and temple bell have only been carried out as part of the consecration, whereas the usual works such as repair or renovation of wooden carriers used during temple festivals were not been taken up on this occasion.

At the same time, a 55-member strong “Thiruppani (Renovation) Committee” with 22 patrons has been formed to plan and perform the consecration by mobilising funds from philanthropists and donors. This committee, headed by Durai.Thirugnanam, president, Thanjavur District Central Cooperative Bank, plans to execute a bunch of projects, most of which are not likely to benefit the devotees of Sri Brahadeeswarar in the long run.

The Committee plans to construct 200 toilets, install drinking water tanks at temporary bus stand area and on important streets, illuminate important streets, install closed circuit cameras at 160 places across the town in addition to 32 on the Big Temple premises and connect them with the Police Control Room, install 10 LED screens for live relay of consecration ceremony, install sound amplifier systems at various places in the town to communicate important announcements of the police, and other works through donors.

Already, the Thanjavur Corporation has started installing 100 garbage bins in the town with private participation for garbage collection during the consecration ceremony days and has procured 25 one-tonne capacity bins at a cost of ₹9 lakh, sponsored by the Canara Bank. Prior to this, the civic body had procured more than 50 plastic water tankers for installation at various places in the town for providing protected drinking water supply during the consecration ceremony days.

The Committee has also taken up the responsibility of providing food to the police, fire service, civic body staff to be drawn for the consecration duty from January 30 to the day of consecration, February 5.

At the same time, the Committee has relegated the responsibility of setting up ‘yaga salai’ and the conduct of consecration rituals there entirely to various mutts. It has restricted its role in the ‘yaga salai’ area to facilitate illumination, sources said.