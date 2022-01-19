BDU professors irked by delay in conduct of interview for next promotion

Syndicate had approved interview under Career Advancement Scheme during August 2021

Despite having applied for promotion in 2019, professors in Bharathidasan University who are eligible for the post of Senior Professors as per UGC’s CAS (Career Advancement Scheme) norms have been retiring from service without receiving the benefit since last year.

Last year, five of the 14 applicants retired from service, and two more will be retiring from service in the cadre of Professor if the CAS promotion is not awarded before June, university sources said.

In their individual representations to Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam at the start of this month, at least eight professors had sought conduct of interview for the next stage promotion: From Professor (AL-14) to Senior Professor (AL-15).

All applicants have fulfilled the UGC norms: Professors with 10 years of teaching experience, 10 best publications in peer reviewed/ UGC-listed journals, and award of Ph.D. degrees to at least two students over the 10-year period.

"It is not about the difference in pay; the status attached to the cadre of Senior Professor by UGC, National Assessment and Accreditation Council, and other academic bodies is of vital importance," M. Selvam, Chair, School of Business Studies, who is one of the applicants, said.

Prof. Selvam, who is also a Syndicate Member, said that unlike the CAS for other cadres, the interview has to be conducted in time for promotion from Professor to Senior Professor cadre since only those in service will be benefitted.

According to university sources, the authorities have reached out to the State Government to depute its nominee in the Selection Committee, which also includes a nominee of the Chancellor and Governor.

According to the applicants, the onus is on the university to pursue the issue with the government in right earnest.

The university had conducted interviews for promotion of Assistant Professor to Associate Professor, and from Associate Professor to Professor in 2019. For these cadres, the second notification was issued during June 2020, and the interview was conducted six months later.

However, the case of applicants for the post of Senior Professors was not accorded cognisance.

This despite the Chancellor and Governor emphasising at the meeting of Vice Chancellors during October last year that promotion to teachers should be awarded in time.

"There is no valid reason for not conducting interview for Senior Professor cadre for during the last two years," Prof. Selvam said, citing the Syndicate's approval of the recommendation of the Scrutiny cum Evaluation Committee for conduct of the interview for Senior Professor as per UGC norms, during August last year. Further delay would demoralise the senior teachers, he said, adding that other State universities including Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Alagappa University, and Bharathiyar University had already awarded Senior Professorship under CAS.