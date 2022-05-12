BDO staff suspended after youth dies complaining of bribe

An employee at the Nannilam Block Development Office was suspended after a youth ended his life alleging that the staff was demanding bribe for releasing the third instalment of assistance to his family under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Manikandan (25) of Velangudi hamlet killed himself on Wednesday after recording a video message accusing the staff M Maheswaran of demanding bribe.

According to sources, Manikandan’s mother, L. Latha was selected as a beneficiary under the PMAY to build a house and got the first two instalments of assistance. When Latha’s family approached the Nannilam BDO office for the release of the third instalment, they were allegedly asked to pay a sum of ₹15,000 by Maheswaran.

Subsequently, Manikandan attempted to end his life on Wednesday and was rushed to a hospital at Karaikal where he died later in the night.

District Collector, P.Gayathri Krishnan in a press release has said Maheswaran has been placed under suspension.

The Peralam police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC and are on the lookout for Maheswaran.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Village panchayat secretary arrested

Meanwhile, the secretary of Vikrapandiyam village panchayat, Kumar (35) has been arrested by the DVAC on the charge of accepting bribe.

According to police, the accused demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 from a resident of the village, Kumar, for including his name in the beneficiaries list of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

Aggrieved over the demand, Mr Kumar lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruvarur. The Village Panchayat Secretary was arrested two days ago when he received the bribe amount.