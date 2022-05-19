Banned tobacco products seized

Banned tobacco products were seized from a car here on Wednesday.

A special police team to detect and prevent transportation of banned tobacco products intercepted a car at Srinivasapuram here on Wednesday evening.

A thorough search of the car led to the seizure of 549 kg of banned tobacco products and interrogation of the occupants of the car, Pakkaram, Mohammed Farooq, Umar Farooq and Parveen Kumar revealed that the banned products were being stocked and distributed from a godown at Kalimedu.

Subsequently, 2,770 kg of banned tobacco products were seized from the Kalimedu godown owned by Panneerselvam of Kalimedu. Another person, Solaram of Thiruthuraipoondi, who was involved in the illegal trade were also arrested along with Panneerselvam and four others.