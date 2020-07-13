Ban on spitting in public places

The district administration has imposed a ban on spitting and smoking at tea shops, petty shops and public places as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Instructions have been issued to initiate action against violators as per law. Action will also be initiated against commercial establishments that allow such actions, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said in a press release on Monday.
Also, instruction has been given to officials to monitor smoking in public places and initiate action. Complaints can be conveyed to Designated Officer, Food Safety, Ramesh Babu over his mobile phone numbers 99449-59595/95859-59595.
The move has been put in place in the wake of complaints from the public against smoking and spitting in public places, the release further said.
Awareness is being created regularly to the general public on wearing mask, ensuring personal distancing and frequently washing hands, the Collector said.
She chaired a meeting with health and municipal officials at the Collectorate.
