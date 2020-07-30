Bakrid festival shopping takes a big hit

Even though sales promotions for Aadi and the run-up to Eid al-Adha (also known as Bakrid) have coincided this year, it has been a quiet time for most shoppers in the city.

The nationwide lockdown and ban on large gatherings has led to muted celebrations, with garment shopping taking a big hit.

“The crowds usually start coming around 10 days before Bakrid, but the lockdown and travel restrictions have forced many people to stay away,” a representative at Pathanjali Silks, told The Hindu. “We do have promotions for Aadi as well, but the number of visitors has come down drastically compared to last year.”

While festive shopping fior clothing is usually centred around personal wear, saris and lungis are bought in bulk quantities as charitable donations during Bakrid . “This year, we have our usual synthetic sari collections [in the price range of ₹200-₹300] for those who want to gift them to their staff or needy people, but they have not moved much,” he said.

Tiruchi is a major hub for clothes shopping, especially for those in nearby towns and villages. In recent years, the practice of groups of shoppers booking mini-buses or vans from places like Thanjavur or Perambalur for a day-trip to Tiruchi’s clothing retailers has been popular. This year, though, the hassle of getting e-passes has put paid to such trips.

But ‘video shopping’ has replaced the physical shopping experience. “Video shopping, which is done in real-time, through WhatsApp calls, has become popular among our outstation customers,” said a senior manager from Pothys.

Buyers have to register through a helpline in order to be guided by a salesman through the store’s collection in a video call. “Once they have made their selection, buyers can pay through electronic transfer or cash on delivery, depending on their location,” he added.

Despite the total lockdown on Sundays affecting textile sales, many people still prefer to shop directly, said an official from Chennai Silks. “Most of the clothes are being bought for personal use, but there is sizeable interest in costlier garments suitable for special occasions like weddings,” he said.

“Some people are taking advantage of the Aadi sales to buy ahead for auspicious days in the month of Aavani this week,” he added.