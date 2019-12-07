Baking class for children with autism

TIRUCHI

A Tiruchi-based special school held ‘Art of Baking,’ a workshop for autistic children, to explore their culinary skills. Held at the Seagull Training and Study Centre here, the event was organised by Tiruchi Round Table 54 and Tiruchi Ladies Circle 33.

Eighty-eight students took part in making 10 varieties of baked goods, including cookies, pizzas, buns and breads at the workshop conducted by a chef. Speaking about the event, Parkavi Murali, Chairperson, Tiruchi Ladies Circle 33, said that extra effort had to be made to ensure that the baked goods are made using quality ingredients.

“We have worked along with Praveena Carmel, a special educator, to make this event happen. The Ladies Circle will organise such events regularly,” she said.

Ms. Carmel said that the unique initiative by the women would resonate with the children.

“They will remember making the breads, cakes, and every time they see it, they will recollect how they did it. Autistic children have many such skills. It is our duty as trainers and parents to help them explore it,” she said.

Children on the autism spectrum tend to learn and memorise information quickly. Their thinking and learning is visual and activities such as these interactive workshops would benefit immensely, she added.

Some of the students at the centre have successfully cleared the class 10 public examinations. Passing the government exam could open up more avenues of employment to youths with this developmental disability, Ms. Carmel said.