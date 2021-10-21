Bagging a goat in a lucky draw

Goats have found a place in the list of prizes to be offered to the winners of the ‘Deepavali’ lucky draw to be conducted at a textile shop in Tiruvarur.

Inclusion of the livestocks in the list has surprised the regular customers of this shop which used to organise lucky draw during ‘Deepavali’ season for more than five years until the business was hit due to COVID-19 pandemic. While four grams of gold is to be offered as the first prize to the winner of the lucky draw to be held on November 4, the winners of the next three places will get a goat, each, and the fifth prize will be shared by 25 winners as each of them will get a silk saree.