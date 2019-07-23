Tiruchirapalli

Badminton selection trials

The district-level trials for selecting trainees to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) Badminton Academy will be held at the Anna Stadium here on July 25 at 8 a.m. Participants should be residents of Tiruchi and born on or after January 1, 2003. They should submit photocopies of proof of age and residence.

The 15 selected trainees will undergo coaching for 25 days a month and will be provided transport and tiffin allowances, apart from sports gear. Details can be obtained by dialling 0431-2420685.

