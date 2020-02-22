Bad roads leading to temple causes much inconvenience

The approach roads to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple situated near the aqueduct at Puther Weir lies in a poor state. Lack of street lights add to the problem during night time, residents say.

The roads leading to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple from both sides, from near the District Court Complex along the Uyyakondan canal or from the Vayalur Road along the Kudamurutti canal, lay in a sorry state while residents, primarily farmers, struggle to travel to and fro. Rapid urbanisation and the setting up of a private school along the stretch has increased the number of travellers on the road. However, it remains isolated at night.

The upcoming annual temple festival will bring hundreds of devotees to the temple. “Every year during Maasi month a sacrificial offering is given here. People from the city and nearby villages visit and offer their prayers. These roads, which are already narrow, become choked with traffic and it is difficult to navigate," said R. Sivan, a resident.

The Puthur weir near the Kuzhumayi Amman Temple has also turned into a leisure spot for residents residing in nearby Sozhanganallur, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, Pratiyur and other villages. The civic body has adequate funds which can be utilised to benefit the public, said V. Sundararaju, president, Society for Conservation of Nature (SOFCON). The road is a short route for people from these villages to access the Tiruchi Collectorate, the Central bus Stand and the Court complex, he pointed out.

Residents say that in spite of repeated requests, the authorities have failed to pay heed, let alone make necessary arrangements. “At night, several chain snatching and mugging incidents occur here because it is so isolated. People prefer not to travel alone at night. Even during the day, women and children are asked not to take this route," said T. Raju, another resident. The Nachikurichi panchayat, under which the side from Kudamurutti river falls, is also aware of the condition of the roads but has not done anything, they say. "Until somebody slips and falls into the river or meets with an accident," Mr. Raju said.

Corporation officials said that road extension work would require land acquisition, which the landowners were not willing. “On one side there is the Uyyakondan canal, so land can only be acquired from the other side. These residents complain but are not willing to give their land,” an official said.