Awareness rally marks World Tuberculosis Day

World TB Day draws attention to fight against the respiratory illness

About 300 medical students took part in the rally held in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The health authorities in the city observed World Tuberculosis Day on Thursday with the theme ‘Invest to end TB. Save lives,’ stressing on the need to ramp up efforts to regain lost ground.

An awareness rally was held at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMH) in Puthur, led by medical superintendent E. Arun Raj and K.A.P. Viswanathan Government Medical College (KAPVGMC) Vice Principal A. Arshiya Begum. At least 300 medical students participated in the march and took a pledge to end TB.

According to a press statement, 54,406 persons were tested for TB in MGMGH in the past five years. Of this number, 2,616 people have been diagnosed and treated. A separate ward for multi-drug resistant TB (MDR TB) has treated 543 patients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to the deep disparities that persist between and within countries. People with TB are among the most marginalised and vulnerable, facing barriers in accessing care. The pandemic has reversed years of progress made in the initiative to end TB, say experts.

“Early diagnosis and treatment of active TB remains a top priority in India. Our hospital has the resources to identify drug-resistant TB. DOTS treatment is given to all TB patients. MDR TB patients are treated with new drugs like Bedaquiline and Delamanid in our hospital under expert monitoring,” said K. Vanitha, Dean, KAPVGMC.

She added that TB patients are given ₹500 per month for their nutritional requirements until the end of treatment.

At Thursday’s event, drawing and essay-writing competitions were held for the students of the Government Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School in Milaguparai. Cured TB patients received nutritional supplements.