Tiruchirapalli

Autorickshaw drivers demand relief

Tiruchi City Autorickshaw Drivers Association, affiliated to CITU, on Monday staged a demonstration in the city demanding ₹7,500 as relief to auto drivers rendered jobless and exemption from e-registration.

The association also demanded supply of essential commodities to all autorickshaw drivers rendered jobless through regional transport offices.

It also urged the government to do away with e-registration for autorickshaws which had been permitted to transport two passengers under the aystem.

“The system is fraught with several practical difficulties. The government should do away with e-registration for autorickshaws though we do not mind the restriction to carry only two passengers,” said S. Rengarajan, district secretary, CITU.

The association also demanded that autorickshaw drivers be given a six-month repayment holiday on loan dues to banks and micro-finance companies.


