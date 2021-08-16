Autorickshaw drivers come together to launch ‘Sudesi’ App

This will allow them to claim the entire profit, as opposed to those of corporate companies

A group of autorickshaw drivers have come together to set up a mobile application for customers to hail rides in accordance with the tariff fixed by the State government. The app, called ‘Sudesi’, allows autorickshaw drivers to claim the entire profit, as opposed to those of Corporate companies taking a major share of it, they said.

A total of 600 autorickshaw drivers had come together over a year ago, calling themselves Sudhandhira Meter Auto after working under other App-based vehicle aggregator services. As part of the group, they decided to comply with the tariff fixed by the Tamil Nadu government. Regular customers who hail rides would contact them on a number and a driver who was available would take the ride.

To get more customers, they approached a city-based App development company that refused their request multiple times due to lack of funds. However, in 2020, they came to an agreement with the company that associated themselves with the app as founders. “We got on board to provide app development and back-end support, and four people, including drivers as directors,” Vignesh Raj, founder, Sudesi App, said.

A. Krishnakumar, who leads the team of 600 drivers said that ‘Sudesi’ App was a new look for Sudhandhira Meter Auto. “We continue the same services and hope that more people will use our app to travel. People think that going through corporate aggregators was a way to escape fleecing autorickshaws, however, these corporates take more than half our day's earnings as commission and taxes. We are left with nothing at the end of the day,” he said.

With Sudesi, they give 10% of their day's earnings for usage of the app and for other maintenance purposes. The remaining amount the driver takes home, they said. Each driver also pays a membership fee of ₹100 per month to be a part of the Sudhandhira Meter Auto group. “We collect this money and do some charity work, or help the families of our members. We have collected funds for several of them during COVID-19 lockdown,” Mr. Krishnakumar said.

Women drivers are also part of the group. “There are some senior citizens, single-ladies or women with kids who prefer women drivers. We have a team of drivers and are also willing to support women who wish to become autorickshaw drivers to support their families. We will help with documentation, acquiring loans and training,” said S. Lakshmi, one of the drivers.