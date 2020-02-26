Ash Wednesday observed

Christians in the city observed the beginning of the 40-day period of fasting and prayer, known as Lent, with Ash Wednesday. The season of Lent culminates with the celebration of Easter on April 12.

Devotees visited churches, offered prayers and were anointed with ash on their forehead by priests relating the verse: For dust you are and to dust, you shall return, in the book of Genesis in the Bible, Fr. T. Sagayaraj, Parish Priest, St. Mary's Cathedral, said. The time of reflection and penitence represents Christ’s time of temptation in the wilderness, where he fasted before being condemned to death, he said.

For the next 40 days, the devotees will observe special prayers, called ‘Way of The Cross’ where the events which led to Jesus’ crucifixion would be traced and prayed upon.

About 5000 devotees visited St. Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday. All churches across the city held at least two masses, one in the morning, as a matter of convenience for school and office-goers, and another in the evening.