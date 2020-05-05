Ariyalur GH gets COVID-19 testing lab

A COVID-19 testing laboratory established at the Ariyalur Government Hospital has got approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The new facility will be of great help for residents of the district as results of the tests would be obtained within a day. The ICMR nod has come at a time when the district has witnessed a sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 patients with an influx of workers from Koyambedu in Chennai.
Collector D. Rathna said that the laboratory could analyse 200 swab and blood samples a day and has already started functioning. Earlier, blood samples of suspected COVID-19 patients were being sent to Chennai, Tiruchi or Tiruvarur for tests. With the laboratory set up at the Government Hospital, the health authorities could get the results on the day itself. It would enable the doctors to begin the treatment as quickly as possible, Mrs. Rathna said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.