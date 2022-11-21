Aquaculture insurance products launched on World Fisheries Day

November 21, 2022 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST

NAGAPATTINAM:

Launch of insurance for freshwater fish farming and shrimp farming marked celebration of ‘World Fisheries Day’ on Monday by the Tamil Nadu Dr. J.Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam.

District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, released Aquaculture Insurance products along with G. Sugumar, Vice- Chancellor, TNJFU.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the university and Alliance Insurance on this occasion.

B. K. Sinha, Chief Manager, Oriental Insurance company Ltd., New Delhi, explained the utility of the Aquaculture Insurance products to the participants comprising 132 shrimp and fish farmers and 30 aquaculture inputs suppliers.

T. Ravishankar, Principal scientist, ICAR-CIBA (Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture), Chennai, delivered a talk on the importance of insurance for aquaculture. N. Gowthaman, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation and O. S. Maniyan, MLA of Vedaranyam constituency, also spoke.